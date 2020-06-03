Water advisory elevated to boil water notice in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The City of West Kelowna and the Interior Health Authority have elevated the water quality advisory in the Sunnyside/Pritchard System to a boil water notice.

The advisory was elevated due to increased turbidity near the intake in Okanagan Lake, according to the city.

Turbidity affects the performance of the chlorine disinfection process, which enables bacteria, viruses and microorganisms to attach themselves to particles in the water.

“Under a boil water notice all users must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more,” city staff said in a release.

“Or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.”

A safe source of water is available at the water filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads.

The city says the water is free throughout the duration of the boil water notice.

COVID-19 safety guidelines are being followed by city staff, and they’ve installed a touch-free system for the water-filling station.

