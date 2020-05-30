Coronavirus: West Kelowna opens beach volleyball, pickleball courts for public use

Send this page to someone via email

Beach volleyball courts and four new pickleball courts are now open in West Kelowna.

The city announced the openings on Friday, but added those who want to use the courts must maintain safe social distancing and limit the gatherings to required players, officials and substitute players.

The openings come just two days after news that local communities would be reopening playgrounds on June 1st.

The beach volleyball courts are located at Willow Beach on Gellatly Road and Pebble Beach on Whitworth Road.

Another beach volleyball court at Pritchard Park on Pritchard Drive is closed for improvements, but is expected to reopen by June 5th.

The four new pickleball courts are located at the Mount Boucherie sports fields. All told, there are now 12 courts at the site, located off East Boundary Road.

The city added that it will also be posting signs at local beaches starting Monday, June 1st, “reminding people of proper uses while enjoying the waterfront to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

