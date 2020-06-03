Menu

Environment

Alberta Opposition calls for public consultation on provincial parks plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2020 4:08 pm
Updated June 3, 2020 4:12 pm
20 Alberta parks and campgrounds closed fully or partially as a result of budget cuts
WATCH ABOVE: (March 3, 2020): It's a plan the provincial government says will save millions. But nature-lovers and campers are expressing a lot of concern over a move to close some of Alberta's parks. Jill Croteau has more on the fallout.

The Alberta Opposition is calling on the government to hold virtual public hearings on a plan to remove dozens of parks and recreation sites from the provincial system.

NDP environment critic Marlin Schmidt says the United Conservative government should hold off on making any changes until those hearings are complete.

READ MORE: Alberta wants to hand off management of 164 provincial parks to focus spending on ‘high-value areas’

Schmidt was joined at an online news conference by Gabriella Peter and Wendy Urquhart, two Albertans who use the parks system and say they would like to have input into any decisions.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon has said the government plans to fully or partially close 20 provincial parks and hand off another 164 to third-party managers.

READ MORE: 20 Alberta Parks slated for full or partial closures

Story continues below advertisement

Sites for which no manager can be found will lose park status and revert to general Crown land, which can be sold.

How changes to Alberta parks will impact conservation
How changes to Alberta parks will impact conservation

Budget documents suggest the move would save about $5 million.

The plan has raised major concerns, with one online petition getting more than 52,000 signatures.

Alberta NDP, Alberta Environment, Alberta Parks, Jason Nixon, Alberta provincial parks, marlin schmidt, Alberta parks closures, Alberta closing provincial parks, Alberta parks consultation, Parks consultation
