Canada

Alberta delays release of guidelines on parks partnerships due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2020 5:56 pm
A picture of Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park.
A picture of Writing-on-Stone Provincial Park taken on Sept. 22, 2010 by Alberta Parks. Alberta Parks

The Alberta government is delaying the release of information on its parks partnership plan.

A spokesperson for Environment Minister Jason Nixon said staff have been too busy working on parks issues related to COVID-19 to develop guidelines.

Nixon has said 184 parks and recreation areas are to be closed or handed off to third-party operators in an attempt to modernize the parks system.

The plan, scheduled to have been released Monday, has raised widespread concerns.

Thousands of letters have been sent from environmental groups, backcountry users and businesses that cater to them.

Polling has also suggested strong public concern, and there have been calls for greater public consultation before any changes are made.

