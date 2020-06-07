Father’s Day gifts: 20 gift ideas $50 and under

Send this page to someone via email

Father’s Day is just around the corner — June 21, to be exact — and if you’re still looking for the perfect gift, we’re here to help.

While your celebrations might be slightly different this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, your gift can still be thoughtful.

COMMENTARY: Involved dads are happier and healthier, these researchers say

You can go the classic route with golf gear, a nice watch or cologne, or you can get creative with an activity you can both do together when social-distancing restrictions lift.

Here are 20 gift ideas under $50 for what is sure to be a very memorable Father’s Day during a pandemic.

For the dad who loves to be pampered

They might not admit it, but most dads love being indulged every once and awhile. If your local spa is still closed due to the coronavirus, don’t worry — there are tons of easy ways to bring the spa home. From a cozy robe to a citrus-scented deodorant, these gifts will make your dad feel spoiled.

Men’s essential reading robe, $44.62, available at Chapters Indigo

ManSoap Beardy Best Gift Box, $50, available at Amazon

Ralph Lauren sleep shorts, $40, available at Nordstrom

Hermès Eau d’orange verte alcohol-free deodorant stick, $42, available at Hudson’s Bay

Chapter Dopp kit, $24, available at Nordstrom

For the dad who exercises every day

If this is your dad, he’s up every day at the crack of dawn, sneakers on, smiling from ear to ear and ready to hit the pavement. Whether he runs, cycles or takes long walks, these gifts are sure to keep him hydrated and happy as he works up a sweat.

Spri Cross Train Gravity Trainer Pro, $39.99, available at Canadian Tire

Everlast 4318 punch mitts, $39.99, available at Amazon

Fast and Free men’s run hat, $48, available at Lululemon

CCM high-visibility saddle with memory foam, $42.99, available at Canadian Tire

Zenottic polarized sunglasses, $39.99, available at Amazon

For the dad who loves to cook

These are gifts for the dad who is most at home behind the grill. From a collection of gourmet spice rubs to a personalized cutting board, make sure your dad has all the tools to perfect his next recipe.

Canadian Living two-piece basic apron and shark mitt kitchen set, $29.99, available at Bed Bath & Beyond

Gourmet fish and seafood rubs kit, $28.20, available at Etsy

Magic Bullet single shot blender, $49.99, available at Canadian Tire

Plywood personalized cutting board, $23, available at Amazon

Vermont Castings pizza peel, $29.99, available at Canadian Tire

For the outdoorsy dad

If your dad spends every spare minute in nature, these gifts are for him. From a water bottle that will keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot to a solar panel charging station, these add-ons are guaranteed to make his camping or hiking experience that much more fun. If you are unable to see your dad because of the coronavirus, make a mental note to invite him on a hike or cycle in the near future so you can enjoy your gifts in the wilderness together.

Asobu Orb water bottle in black, $24.99, available at Chapters Indigo

Luminaid Packlite Max USB+Phone charger lantern, $49.95, available at Mountain Equipment Co-op

Coleman Poly-Lite 45-litre cooler, $28.99, available at Canadian Tire

OnSight insect-guard pullover jacket, $22.95, available at Mountain Equipment Coop

LifeStraw personal water filter, $29.99, available at Amazon

For the dad who has everything

If your dad is the guy who seems to have everything — even gadgets and tools you didn’t know existed — it’s time to get creative. Try switching things up with a coupon for an adventure you can go on together, or something personalized like a monogrammed wallet. The small details can go a long way.

Personalized beer glasses, starting at $31.73, available at Etsy

Wooden docking station and desk organizer, $39.95, available at Amazon

Asobu portable cold brew coffee maker, $44.62, available at Chapters Indigo

PrideSports golf chipping net, $22.99, available at Canadian Tire

Donation to the World Wildlife Fund, click here to learn more

