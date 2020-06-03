Grade 6 student wins $10K grant for Habitat for Humanity Peterborough in national writing contest

Send this page to someone via email

A Grade 6 Peterborough student has won a $10,000 grant in a national writing contest hosted by Habitat for Humanity Canada that will support the Peterborough region’s branch.

According to Habitat for Humanity Canada, Siena Hopkins-Prest was one of three Grade 6 runners-up in the “Meaning of Home” national writing contest that asked students from grades 4, 5 and 6 to share what home means to them. This year’s contest received a record 10,200 entries, organizers said Wednesday.

“Home to me is a place where I can relax, laugh, cry and be myself. At home I don’t need to act like someone or something I’m not,” Siena’s entry, “What Home Means to Me,” begins. “Home is a place where I can be myself and feel good about it. And most importantly feel safe.”

Her entire winning entry can be found here.

Siena’s grant will go towards Habitat for Humanity Peterborough and Kawartha Region. The branch says the funds will support its 41-unit affordable condo building being constructed at 33 Leahy’s Ln. in Peterborough. Construction is scheduled to begin September and will offer housing for families, singles, couples, and seniors.

“We were inspired to see that 743 students from our region entered the contest this year,” said Christina Skuce, director of philanthropy and communications with Habitat for Humanity Peterborough and Kawartha Region. “This represents the highest number of entries we have received in a single year from our region and when compared to other Habitats across Canada, the third highest in all of Canada in terms of total submissions received. This resulted in an additional $7,430 in donations to go towards the Leahy’s Lane development.”

There are three grand prize winners, one from each grade, who have won a $30,000 grant towards a local Habitat for Humanity build. Nine runners-up have won a $10,000 grant towards their local Habitat branch. Each student entry also earned a $10 donation to their local Habitat branch.

Skuce says many Habitat branches have been struggling with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and the $280,000 raised in the national contest will continue work to provide affordable homes.

“Too many families and individuals in our region are struggling without access to a decent, affordable place to call home,” she said. “Siena’s winning entry and the key support of our local youth means that we can help more local families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership.”

For a complete list of winners and to read the winning entries visit here.