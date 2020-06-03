Heavy police presence at West Kelowna fire

West Kelowna firefighters were called to a blaze around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
One fire truck, one ambulance and half a dozen police cars could be seen outside a home on the 900-block of Westbrook Drive.
Kootenay Boundary regional district rescinds evacuation orders for Grand Forks, B.C., area
The fire department could not confirm the cause of the blaze and told Global News that RCMP are in charge of the investigation.
Jeff Martin/Global News
Police have not yet responded to a request for comment.
More to come…
