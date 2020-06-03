Heavy police presence at West Kelowna fire

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna firefighters were called to a blaze around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

One fire truck, one ambulance and half a dozen police cars could be seen outside a home on the 900-block of Westbrook Drive.

The fire department could not confirm the cause of the blaze and told Global News that RCMP are in charge of the investigation.

Jeff Martin/Global News

Police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

More to come…

