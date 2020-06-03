Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Heavy police presence at West Kelowna fire

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted June 3, 2020 12:07 am
RCMP and West Kelowna firefighters responded to a fire on the 900-block of Westbrook Drive Tuesday evening. .
RCMP and West Kelowna firefighters responded to a fire on the 900-block of Westbrook Drive Tuesday evening. . Jeff Martin / Global News

West Kelowna firefighters were called to a blaze around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

One fire truck, one ambulance and half a dozen police cars could be seen outside a home on the 900-block of Westbrook Drive.

READ MORE: Kootenay Boundary regional district rescinds evacuation orders for Grand Forks, B.C., area

The fire department could not confirm the cause of the blaze and told Global News that RCMP are in charge of the investigation.

Jeff Martin/Global News

Police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Hydrant sheared off during naked-driving escapade on Westbank First Nation lands near West Kelowna
Hydrant sheared off during naked-driving escapade on Westbank First Nation lands near West Kelowna
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPOkanaganFireInvestigationHouse FireWest Kelownaheavy police presence at fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers