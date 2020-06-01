Part of Greenway trail in Kelowna closed due to swollen creek

Send this page to someone via email

A nearly two-kilometre stretch of trail along Mission Creek in Kelowna has been closed because of rising creek levels.

“Until Mission Creek returns to a safe level and our staff can safely assess trail conditions, the Greenway corridor is closed from the Hollywood Road south entrance of Scenic Canyon Regional Park to the Smoothing Stones bridge,” said Bruce Smith, spokesperson for the Regional District of the Central Okanagan.

All other sections of the Greenway recreational trail are still open, except the underpasses at the Gordon Drive and Casorso Road bridges.

“Pedestrians and cyclists of the Greenway are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road and Gordon Drive when it is safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users, who may be crossing roads in these areas while the underpasses are closed,,” Smith added.

Parks staff continue to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway and Scenic Canyon Regional Park recreational corridor.

People are reminded that water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly during spring runoff.

Everyone, including pets, should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or unstable.

The regional district urges visitors to respect closure signs until waters recede.

Boaters on Okanagan Lake are also being warned to look out for floating debris, which may get into the lake as a result of the spring runoff.