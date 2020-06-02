Lethbridge residents encouraged to ‘rediscover’ their own backyard this summer

Send this page to someone via email

The Galt Museum in Lethbridge reopened its doors to the public Tuesday morning, after being closed for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is an absolute thrill to welcome back our volunteers, as well as our members, and the general public back to the institution,” CEO Darrin Martens said.

The first day back got off to a bit of a slow start, with only a dozen or so tickets sold, but Martens is confident things will pick up in the coming weeks.

Visitors returning to the Galt can expect several changes as safety measures at the museum will be heightened in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

“We’ve implemented new time ticketing for entrance into the museum,” Martens said. “So, what we’re asking our visitors to do is go onto our website and register for certain times.” Tweet This

Martens said guests can choose what time slot works for them, as long as there aren’t too many others signed up for the same time.

Only 50 visitors will be allowed into the building at a time and physical distancing measures will be in effect, with arrows on the ground throughout the museum indicating which direction people should move in.

Some exhibitions have also been tweaked to better meet safety protocols, allowing guests to use their smart phones to hear audio tours, rather than using handheld, built in phones.

Exploring Lethbridge

The director of marketing for Tourism Lethbridge, Stephen Braund, said the challenging times are a great opportunity for residents to rediscover their own backyard — an experience they can share with loved ones.

“They’re the best ambassadors to show off the city and what it has to offer when their family and friends come to visit,” Braund said.

“Visiting friends and family are really important to the economy in Lethbridge.” Tweet This

The same holds true for those who may still be a bit uncomfortable leaving their home city during the pandemic.

“We really want people to use this moment, when travel really isn’t encouraged, to rediscover what Lethbridge has to offer,” Braund said.

Another popular attraction, Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardeny, is set to reopen on June 11, with Tourism Lethbridge reopening its office doors for a soft launch that same day.