Bail hearing for Greg Fertuck adjourned indefinitely

Send this page to someone via email

A bail hearing for Greg Fertuck, who is accused of killing his estranged wife, has been adjourned indefinitely.

The 66-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to a body in connection with the death and disappearance of Sheree Fertuck in 2015.

His bail hearing, which started on May 28, was to continue Tuesday at Saskatoon Court of Queen’s Bench. Evidence from the court appearance cannot be reported due to a publication ban.

Defence lawyer Mike Nolin requested a pause to address an unforeseen change that sprung up over the weekend to the proposed release plan.

“If we can come up with an alternative, we may reconvene the bail hearing,” he said in an email to Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

The sine die adjournment — which loosely translates to “without a set date” — allows the bail hearing to reconvene with three days of notice to the Crown and the court.

However, given the uncertainty of courtroom availability due to COVID-19 protocols, that period might be longer than three days, he added.

READ MORE: Greg Fertuck committed to trial for disappearance of estranged wife Sheree

Nolin said he hopes a trial date can be set during Fertuck’s pretrial meeting on June 19. However, he made note that Saskatchewan courts currently have a ban on jury trials due to the pandemic.

Sheree was last seen on Dec. 7, 2015. After having lunch at her family’s farmhouse east of Kenaston, Sask., she drove to a nearby gravel pit.

Sheree’s mother, Juliann Sorotski, found the victim’s semi-truck parked at the pit the next day. She told media that Sheree’s keys, cell phone and jacket were inside the vehicle.

Despite several search efforts of an area roughly 80 kilometres south of Saskatoon, Sheree’s body has never been found.

1:14 Bail hearing begins for Greg Fertuck, accused of murdering estranged wife Sheree Bail hearing begins for Greg Fertuck, accused of murdering estranged wife Sheree