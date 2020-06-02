29-year-old man charged following fatal fire at mens shelter in Cold Lake, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to a fatal fire at a mens shelter in Cold Lake, Alta.

On March 14, RCMP responded to calls of a structure fire. Police said the interior of the building had severe damage and several people were treated for smoke inhalation on scene.

A 50-year-old man, who was later identified as Leslie Klassen, was airlifted by STARS to a hospital in Edmonton in critical condition. Police said the man later died from his injuries.

Following a lengthy investigation, police said Guillaume Nelson Gilbert was arrested in connection to the fire on May 26. He has been charged with manslaughter and arson causing death.

Gilbert remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cold Lake on June 10.