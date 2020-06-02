Menu

Canada

Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Peterborough attracts hundreds

By Greg Davis and Katrina Squazzin Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 4:11 pm
Updated June 2, 2020 4:18 pm
Hundreds gathered at Confederation Square Tuesday for a Black Lives Matter rally in Peterborough.
Hundreds gathered at Confederation Square Tuesday for a Black Lives Matter rally in Peterborough. Katrina Squazzin/Global News

Several hundred people gathered in downtown Peterborough, Ont., Tuesday for a Black Lives Matter Rally to protest the death of American George Floyd.

The rally began at noon at Millennium Park which saw people march north first to the Peterborough Police Service station on Water Street and then to nearby Confederation Square across from City Hall.

Floyd died last week in Minneapolis while being arrested by a police officer who was later charged with third-degree murder. The death sparked nationwide protests and rallies demanding racial equality and justice for Floyd’s death.

READ MORE: George Floyd’s brother pleads for peace amid nationwide protests in U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Given the continuing coronavirus health crisis, many of those in attendance were wearing masks. Organizers had encouraged participants to practise physical distancing prior to the start of the rally.

The Peterborough Police Service issued a “statement of solidarity” to reaffirm its commitment to “bias-free policing” and the right for people to gather in peaceful protest.

“In a world where systematic racism has been embedded by a history of colonization, we understand that we must continuously reaffirm this commitment which is reflected in our core values: Integrity and loyalty, empathy and fairness, respect and civility and courage and leadership,” the service stated. “The Peterborough Police Service continues to work with community partners to achieve safety, inclusion and well-being for all.”

The rally ended around 2 p.m.

More to come.

RacismBlack Lives Mattergeorge floydPeterborough rallyConfederation SquarePeterborough Black Lives MatterBlack Lives Matter Peterborough
