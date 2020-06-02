New stop sign could be to blame for fiery Aldergrove, B.C., crash: witness

Send this page to someone via email

Confusion over a recently installed stop sign could be to blame for a fiery three-vehicle crash in Aldergrove in B.C.’s Lower Mainland.

A Honda Pilot failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with two other vehicles at 248 Street and Robertson Crescent shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, police said.

Witness Dennis Quiring told Global News the stop sign was installed a month ago.

“I went to the other side of the car, the passenger side, and pulled the door open to talk to the guy,” he said.

“He wasn’t really cooperative at that time because he was in shock, so I kinda reached in and gave him a helping hand out of the car.”

Story continues below advertisement

Plenty of signs indicate the new four-way stop at the intersection, Quiring added, but the stop sign is easy to miss.

No one was seriously injured in the crash.