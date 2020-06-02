Menu

Canada

Canada concerned some of Israel and China’s policies undermine freedom, Trudeau says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2020 1:15 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has waded into the foreign policies of Israel and China, expressing concerns over separate but controversial positions that he says undermine peace in both places.

Trudeau is denouncing Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

He says he has expressed Canada’s concern and disagreement over the proposed annexation directly to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the country’s “alternate” prime minister under a power-sharing agreement.

READ MORE: Israeli court to weigh in on whether Netanyahu can stay PM amid criminal charges

Trudeau reiterated Canada’s view on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians _ Canada favours a two-state solution and does not approve of “unilateral” actions by either side.

He also called on China to engage constructively with the people of Hong Kong after Beijing imposed a new national-security law that has fuelled wide-scale protests.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada, Britain, the United States and Australia have jointly denounced the new law as a violation of Hong Kong’s freedom from Chinese communist interference.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
