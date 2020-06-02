Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 84% of cases resolved for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 2:41 pm
Updated June 2, 2020 2:42 pm
Coronavirus cases remain at 176 for the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Tuesday.
Coronavirus cases remain at 176 for the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit on Tuesday. Getty Images

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, keeping the overall case total at 176.

Of the 176 cases, 148 have been declared resolved — approximately 84 per cent, in the health unit’s update issued at 1:30 p.m.

READ MORE: CUPE poll shows Peterborough, Lindsay residents feel province didn’t plan properly for COVID-19

The total includes 151 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ont. Of those cases, 125 have been declared resolved. There are no outbreaks reported Tuesday.

In the municipality, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 32 residents — 28 associated with the former outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

There have been nine cases that have required hospitalized care, the health unit reports.

The health unit notes 22 cases are currently considered high-risk, which is defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case.

Northumberland County

In Northumberland County, a new case on Sunday increased the county’s total to 17 cases, which remained the same on Tuesday. Sixteen of the cases have been declared resolved.

There are no current outbreaks and there have been no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county.

Haliburton County

The region has eight confirmed cases following a new case reported Monday — the region’s first new case since mid-April. The other seven cases have been resolved, one of which required hospitalization.

Two cases are considered high-risk contacts.

There have been no deaths in the county.

The health unit notes its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

