Country Thunder postpones Craven, Sask., event due to coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Country Thunder in Craven, Sask., is officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said they made the decision after consulting with government and health officials.

“It has become clear that this event can not be held safely at this time,” Country Thunder officials said Tuesday in a news release.

“However, we can all look forward to an incredible event in 2021.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Among the artists scheduled to perform in 2020 were Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay and Clint Black.

READ MORE: Summer in Saskatchewan will be like no other in recent memory due to coronavirus

Story continues below advertisement

Country Thunder said details on the 2021 lineup will be released on June 12.

“We want to thank all the fans, partners and supporters in Saskatchewan for their patience, loyalty and enthusiasm as we work toward details for next summer,” the company said.

“We look forward to delivering the kind of world-class experience that the greatest country music fans anywhere have come to expect.”

7:22 Coronavirus: The show must go on? How the entertainment industry is dealing with the pandemic Coronavirus: The show must go on? How the entertainment industry is dealing with the pandemic

Organizers said all ticketing options for 2020 will be honoured for the 2021 event, which takes place July 8 to 11.

Ticket-holders will receive more information on their options on June 12, Country Thunder said.