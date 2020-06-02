17 new coronavirus cases in Waterloo Region as total cases rise to 1,130

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced that 17 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,130.

This is the highest number of new cases that Public Health has announced since May 18 when 22 new positive tests were announced.

There were new outbreaks announced at a food processing plant where there are 14 cases and a manufacturing industrial plant where there are five cases. Neither plant was named in the update.

The outbreak at peoplecare AR Goudie in Kitchener has been declared over. Nine residents of the long-term care home have suffered COVID-19-related deaths since an outbreak was first declared there on April 10.

Only four cases were cleared in the region raising the total number of resolved cases to 849.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths announced Tuesday, leaving the death toll at 114 people including 94 residents of long-term-care or retirement homes.

There are now 167 active cases in Waterloo Region.

Ontario reported 446 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 28,709.

The death toll has risen to 2,293, as 17 more deaths were reported.

*With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues