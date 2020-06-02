Menu

Crime

Guelph police allege man randomly smashed car windows with pellet gun

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 2, 2020 9:54 am
Guelph police say several car windows were smashed on Monday morning.
Guelph police say several car windows were smashed on Monday morning. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A 23-year-old man in Guelph is facing several charges after he allegedly smashed several car windows on Monday morning in what police are calling a random act of mischief.

Officers were called to the area of Westgate Drive and Edinburgh Road at around 7:45 a.m. for reports that a man was walking up the sidewalk and smashing the windows of several vehicles with a handgun.

Police said the man ran away when officers arrived, but they managed to chase him down and take him into custody.

READ MORE: Guelph man wearing housecoat allegedly flashed woman: police

Officers found a pellet gun on the suspect, according to police.

The man, who was not identified, faces several charges related to mischief, weapons, and breaching his release orders. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said it’s not believed any of the vehicles were specifically targeted.

