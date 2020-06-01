Coronavirus: YMCAs in Regina prepare to welcome back clients as part of Phase 3

Send this page to someone via email

YMCAs in Regina are preparing to welcome back clients with Phase 3 of Saskatchewan’s reopen set to begin on June 8.

Gyms and fitness facilities will reopen to the public beginning on June 22, with restricted services and specific guidelines as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the community.

“The YMCA of Regina has been working excitedly to prepare for our reopening and to evaluate our various facilities and operations to ensure the safety of our members, staff, volunteers, and childcare families,” the YMCA of Regina said in a press release on Monday.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan gyms prepare to reopen as province announces set date for Phase 3

It said health and safety of patrons will be at top of mind when reopening.

Story continues below advertisement

“The YMCA will be bringing locations back online through a staged opening approach. This will allow the YMCA to configure the facilities for social distancing, provide staff with increased protocol training and to secure the proper level of supplies to provide the safest experience possible for all guests,” its press release read.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

YMCAs northwest location will be the first to open on June 22, followed by its east location two weeks later on July 8.

Its downtown location will reopen in Phase 4 of the province’s reopen plan, with the date yet to have been announced.

Phase 4 includes the reopening of aquatic facilities and court sports.

“The YMCA is also hopeful this will allow the easing of current restrictions in phase three regarding locker rooms, showers, hot tub, saunas, and other services,” its press release said.

Member accounts will remain on hold until members choose to come back to the YMCA facilities.

YMCA said it will release guidelines to its members on how to reactivate memberships in the next few days along with providing further information regarding safety protocols.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Saskatchewan gyms prepare to reopen as province announces set date for Phase 3 Saskatchewan gyms prepare to reopen as province announces set date for Phase 3

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.