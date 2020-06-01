Menu

Crime

Norfolk County OPP appeal to public after driver, passenger flee scene of crash

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 6:25 pm
Police say the driver and passenger from the vehicle who struck the vehicle in front of it were then picked up by another vehicle that then fled the scene.
Norfolk County OPP have released a photo of a vehicle as officers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash on Highway 6 in Woodhouse, Norfolk County, on Saturday.

According to police, one vehicle crashed into the rear of another vehicle on Highway 6 near Port Ryerse Road at roughly 9:30 p.m. on May 30.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle struck the vehicle in front and “immediately fled” in an orange Dodge Dart that had stopped to pick them up, police say.

Police say the Dart and its four occupants were last seen heading south towards Port Dover.

A male and female in the vehicle that was struck received minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital by ambulance for further treatment, police say.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

“Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message,” police said.

