Vancouver resident films man attempting to steal a bike, police say

Vancouver police say a man who was caught on camera attempting to steal a bicycle was arrested Sunday.

Vancouver resident Robert Colbourne came upon a man trying to cut the lock off a bike with a grinder in the area of Abbott Street and Expo Boulevard.

Colbourne and his companion ask the man if that is his bike and the man responds “yes.”

As they question the man, he continues to try and cut off the lock, saying he paid a lot of money for the bike.

However, it turns out it was not his bike, police say.

Vancouver police confirm they arrested someone for the attempted theft of the bicycle.

Police say the video does show the man attempting to steal the bike but he was actually unsuccessful in doing so.

Officers tracked down the 50-year-old man, of no fixed address, just after 7:30 Sunday and transported him to the Vancouver police jail where he was later released on an undertaking to attend court at a later date.

In an email, Sgt. Aaron Roed praised Colbourne and his companion for keeping their eyes open for suspicious activity and immediately notifying police of the situation.

“It is with their help that the VPD was able to investigate and arrest this man,” Roed said.