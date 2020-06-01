Three charged after eggs were thrown at vehicles on QEW in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say arrests have been made in connection with a recent case of mischief along the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Burlington.

Investigators had initially issued an appeal for information after video was posted on social media on May 10th showing young men throwing objects from the South Service Road and trying to hit vehicles passing in the eastbound lanes of the QEW.

Police have called it “dangerous and irresponsible”, saying it could have caused a driver to panic and resulted in a serious, high-speed crash.

Three young men have been arrested, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old from Burlington, as well as a 17-year-old from Oakville, and all are charged with mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

They have been released from custody ahead of a court appearance in Milton.

Halton Police are thanking residents for their help with the investigation, noting that they received a large amount of information from the public after their initial appeal.