Police pursuit in city leads to dangerous driving charges for Peterborough man

A Peterborough man is facing charges including dangerous driving following a Sunday evening police pursuit through the city.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, shortly after 5 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Bethune and Hunter streets for alleged traffic violations including failing to stop for a stop sign.

Police allege the driver failed to stop for police and continued driving. A police pursuit commenced and a short time later the vehicle pursuit was called off due to public safety.

Through the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was identified, police say.

Later Sunday night, officers say they placed the accused under arrest at a Peterborough residence.

Ronald Alan Beacom, 62, was arrested and charged with flight from a peace officer and dangerous driving.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 4.

