Crime

Peterborough man arrested after alleged assault with family member deemed a hate crime

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 2:15 pm
Peterborough police have deemed a family dispute and allege assault a hate crime.
A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault that police have deemed a hate crime following a weekend family dispute.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Saturday evening, police received a report that while outside a Peterborough residence the accused allegedly assaulted a family-related male victim during an argument and allegedly uttered derogatory names.

Later that same night, police attended a Peterborough residence where, as a result of the investigation, the 26-year-old accused was arrested and charged with assault and fail to comply with a probation order, police said.

READ MORE: Peterborough convenience store robbery deemed hate crime: police

The assault has been deemed a hate crime. No other details were provided.

The accused was held in custody and appeared in court on Sunday.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in this family-based incident, the name of the accused will not be released, police said.

“The Peterborough Police Service continues to track both hate crimes as well as hate incidents, incidents that may not meet the criminal threshold for charges but could support stronger sentencing down the road,” police stated Monday.

