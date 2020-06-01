$75,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl seized during arrest of Kitchener man: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized around $75,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl as they arrested a 27-year-old Kitchener man early Sunday morning.

They say officers stopped a vehicle on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener at around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say 650 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected fentanyl and around $31,000 in cash were seized during the stop.

A Kitchener man is facing several charges including trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

