Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

$75,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl seized during arrest of Kitchener man: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 1:41 pm
Updated June 1, 2020 1:50 pm
A 27-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener Sunday morning.
A 27-year-old man was arrested in Kitchener Sunday morning. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized around $75,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl as they arrested a 27-year-old Kitchener man early Sunday morning.

They say officers stopped a vehicle on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener at around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

READ MORE: 4th suspect arrested in assault, stolen pickup investigation in Woolwich: police

Police say 650 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected fentanyl and around $31,000 in cash were seized during the stop.

A Kitchener man is facing several charges including trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterlooKitchener CrimeKitchener newsKitchener man arrestedKingsway Drive Kitchener
Flyers
More weekly flyers