$75,000 worth of cocaine, fentanyl seized during arrest of Kitchener man: police

Waterloo Regional Police say they seized around $75,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl as they arrested a 27-year-old Kitchener man early Sunday morning.
They say officers stopped a vehicle on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener at around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday morning as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Police say 650 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected fentanyl and around $31,000 in cash were seized during the stop.
A Kitchener man is facing several charges including trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
