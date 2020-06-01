Woman from Morris, Man. killed in vehicle roll over

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old woman from Morris, Man., is dead following a crash in the RM of Emerson-Franklin early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on PR 200 near the intersection of Road 6N shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was heading north on PR 200 when the driver lost control, hit the ditch, and rolled.

Yesterday morning, Morris #rcmpmb responded to a single-vehicle rollover on PR200, approximately 10kms north of Emerson. The 21yo female driver was pronounced deceased on scene. 23yo male passenger taken to hospital with serious injuries. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 1, 2020

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

A 23-year-old male passenger from Winnipeg was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said Monday.

Morris RCMP continues to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

