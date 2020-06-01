Menu

Woman from Morris, Man. killed in vehicle roll over

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 12:51 pm
Updated June 1, 2020 12:53 pm
Morris RCMP were called to a fatal crash on PR 200 early Sunday.
A 21-year-old woman from Morris, Man., is dead following a crash in the RM of Emerson-Franklin early Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on PR 200 near the intersection of Road 6N shortly after 5:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Manitoba Stampede in Morris cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Police say the vehicle was heading north on PR 200 when the driver lost control, hit the ditch, and rolled.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

A 23-year-old male passenger from Winnipeg was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said Monday.

Morris RCMP continues to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

