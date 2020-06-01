Woman from Morris, Man. killed in vehicle roll over

A 21-year-old woman from Morris, Man., is dead following a crash in the RM of Emerson-Franklin early Sunday.
Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on PR 200 near the intersection of Road 6N shortly after 5:30 a.m.
Police say the vehicle was heading north on PR 200 when the driver lost control, hit the ditch, and rolled.
The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
A 23-year-old male passenger from Winnipeg was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said Monday.
Morris RCMP continues to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.
