Manitoba Stampede in Morris cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

A popular event in Manitoba is being cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition in Morris, Man., won’t be holding its multi-day event, which was scheduled to take place from July 16 to 19.

“It was clear the health of our sponsors, guests, performers, exhibitors could not be guaranteed with the running of a major event,” Valley Agricultural Society president Norm Gauthier said in a statement.

Gauthier said organizers and volunteers were working on the event up until its cancellation.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Your (the volunteer’s) efforts are not in vain, we will continue to plan for the next event, and all that has been done up to now will carry over into the next year,” said Gauthier.

Story continues below advertisement

The 57th edition of the stampede and exhibition is slated to take place in July 2021.

0:35 Morris RCMP arrest suspect for damaging Stampede grounds Morris RCMP arrest suspect for damaging Stampede grounds