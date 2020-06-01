Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release 107th Grey Cup licence plates

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 10:33 am

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have kicked off June by releasing a special edition licence plate to commemorate their 33-12 win over Hamilton in last November’s Grey Cup game in Calgary.

Blue Bomber fans can begin purchasing their 107th Grey Cup championship plate as early as Monday by filling out an application at any Autopac outlet or MPI Service Centre in Manitoba. The cost of each plate is $70, plus applicable taxes. Thirty dollars from each sale goes to the Winnipeg football club.

READ MORE: Blue Bombers’ Drew Wolitarsky can’t wait to return to Winnipeg

Fans can also purchase these plates as a souvenir item for display but will have to pay an extra $15 in administrative and processing fees.

These are not limited edition plates, and they will be sold in numerical order, so specific numbers will not be available for order.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers still basking in Grey Cup afterglow months after historic victory

“We are excited to bring Manitobans another way to celebrate our Grey Cup win and show their support of the Blue Bombers,” Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller said in a team news release. “We hope to see many of these blue championship plates around the province in the coming months.”

The former gold Bomber plate that was issued starting in June 2013 is being discontinued.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Lucky Whitehead filmed pulling semi
Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Lucky Whitehead filmed pulling semi
