Bruce Lauckner named new CAO for Waterloo Region

Waterloo Region has announced that Bruce Lauckner will replace longtime CAO Mike Murray this summer.

A spokesperson for the Region says Lauckner will join its ranks on July 27.

“Bruce is an accomplished leader who brings to the position both strong leadership skills and a passion for community building,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a statement. “His skills, talent and experience will be a good fit with the Region’s organizational culture as we navigate this period of unprecedented change.”

Lauckner has been working for Ontario Health as its transitional regional lead in the province’s west region. Since last year he has been CEO for Hamilton Niagara Haldimand Brant, Waterloo Wellington, South West and Erie Local Health Integration Networks (LHIN).

“I am excited to be joining such a progressive organization,” Lauckner said. “This role will allow me to combine my passion for Waterloo Region with the opportunity to work with a team of dedicated staff committed to delivering outstanding programs and services to the community.”

Lauckner will have some big shoes to fill as Murray has been in the role for more than 15 years and has been credited by the region for its source water protection strategy, the rural water quality program, and the formation and growth of Grand River Transit.

Murray’s retirement was announced last December and was initially supposed to occur sometime in late spring.

It has been a hectic time since his impending retirement was announced as he has been forced to deal with the coronavirus epidemic as well as a transit strike.