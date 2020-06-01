1 taken to hospital following house fire in Hamilton Township

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital following a house fire in Hamilton Township on Sunday evening.

Around 5:15 p.m., the Hamilton Township Fire Department was called to a home on Jibb Rd. east of Camborne, Ont., about 12 kilometres north of Cobourg.

Deputy Chief Mike Robinson says that when crews arrived at the scene, heavy flames were found on the side and front of the house. He said the fire was quickly extinguished.

He noted the house has two apartments and that one occupant noticed smoke coming from his bottom floor apartment. Robinson said the tenant claimed he grabbed a fire extinguisher and tried to put out flames in the kitchen but was unable to do so and then called 911.

One other tenant was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, Robinson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but is not considered suspicious, Robinson said. Damage is pegged at $350,000.