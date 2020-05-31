Menu

Canada

Vaughan long-term care home sends 18 to hospital during coronavirus outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2020 4:16 pm
Updated May 31, 2020 4:20 pm
Woodbridge Vista Care Community has seen 17 COVID-19-related deaths, according to local public health data.
Woodbridge Vista Care Community has seen 17 COVID-19-related deaths, according to local public health data. Google Street View

TORONTO — York Region says 18 residents at a long-term care home battling a COVID-19 outbreak were sent to hospital Saturday night.

Local public health data shows that there are 83 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 17 have died at Woodbridge Vista Care Community.

The health-care union representing front-line workers at the home said workers have been complaining about conditions at the facility.

SEIU Healthcare called on the provincial government to take over control of the care home, the same way it has at private facilities where the military has intervened.

The transfers to hospital come as Ontario reported 326 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths related to the virus on Sunday.

The province now has a total of 27,859 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes 2,266 deaths and 21,810 cases marked as resolved.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

© 2020 The Canadian Press
