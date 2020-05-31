Saskatchewan’s coronavirus death toll rises to 11

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan recorded its 11th death from COVID-19 on Sunday.

Health officials say a resident in their 70s from the north region who tested positive for the novel coronavirus has died.

All 11 deaths have been people above the age of 60. Saskatchewan now has a fatality rate of 1.7 per cent.

“Sadly, there has been one more death from COVID-19,” tweeted Premier Scott Moe on Sunday. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the family and friends of this individual at this difficult time.”

The death comes as the province records one new case in Regina, bringing the provincial total to 646.

Two more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the provincial total to 582.

Of the province’s cases, 53 are considered active.

Four people are in the hospital in both Regina and Saskatoon, one of which is in the ICU.

Below is a breakdown of cases across Saskatchewan:

The far north has 256 cases, 38 are active

The north has 112 cases, four are active

Saskatoon has 169 cases, six are active

Central Saskatchewan has 12 cases, zero are active

Regina has 80 cases, four are active

Southern Saskatchewan has 17 cases, one is active

Cases involving health-care workers remain at 50.

Officials say 59 per cent of cases are linked through community contacts and mass gatherings, 22 per cent are travel-related, 12 per cent have no known exposure while seven per cent of cases remain under investigation by public health.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

95 people are 19 and under

230 people are 20 to 39

197 are 40 to 59

106 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Saskatchewan has completed 47,824 tests so far for the virus, up 710 from Saturday.

