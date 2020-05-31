Saskatoon police impound 2 vehicles for doubling speed limit in 50, 60 zones

Two Saskatoon men had their vehicles impounded in separate incidents on Saturday after driving double the speed limit, say police.
The first incident took place at 5 p.m. on 8th Street East near Briargate Road. Saskatoon police clocked the motorcyclist going “in excess” of 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.
The driver was charged and ticketed $966. His driver’s license was suspended for three days and a full technical inspection was ordered on his motorcycle.
Hours later, Saskatoon police clocked a 30-year-old man driving in excess of 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the Broadway Bridge downtown.
The driver was charged and ticked $843.
Both individuals had their vehicles impounded for seven days.
After two high-speed violations within two-and-a-half hours, police are reminding motorists to obey all traffic laws.
