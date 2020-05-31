10 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba ahead of Phase 2 reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials say there has been one new case of COVID-19 identified as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba is 295.

Health officials say there are 10 active cases in the province, but no people in hospital or intensive care.

There are 278 people who have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of deaths connected with the virus outbreak in the province remains at seven.

As of Saturday, an additional 874 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 43,886.

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba seeing 'historically low' wait times, health officials say

On Monday, June 1, Manitoba will enter Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

Some of the changes taking effect include expanded capacity at childcare centres, allowing limited access to educational facilities, the reopening of community centres, and the resumption of team sports and recreational activities including theatre and dance.

The limited access to educational facilities — where physical distancing can be maintained — will allow for additional tutorial days such as one-on-one learning, assessment and specific programming, according to the province.