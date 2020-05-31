Menu

Health

10 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba ahead of Phase 2 reopening plan

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 2:33 pm
Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin speaks during a COVID-19 update earlier this spring.
Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin speaks during a COVID-19 update earlier this spring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Public health officials say there has been one new case of COVID-19 identified as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba is 295.

Health officials say there are 10 active cases in the province, but no people in hospital or intensive care.

There are 278 people who have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of deaths connected with the virus outbreak in the province remains at seven.

As of Saturday, an additional 874 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 43,886.

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba seeing ‘historically low’ wait times, health officials say

On Monday, June 1, Manitoba will enter Phase 2 of the reopening plan.

Some of the changes taking effect include expanded capacity at childcare centres, allowing limited access to educational facilities, the reopening of community centres, and the resumption of team sports and recreational activities including theatre and dance.

The limited access to educational facilities  — where physical distancing can be maintained — will allow for additional tutorial days such as one-on-one learning, assessment and specific programming, according to the province.

READ MORE: Manitoba school divisions working on plans to bring students back to schools

Elementary and high schools halted in-class instruction in March and will not reopen this school year, but they will be allowed as of Monday to offer tutoring or student assessments in small groups.
Some extracurricular school sports and other activities can also restart.
At universities and colleges, some specific instruction such as labs and arts studios can resume for up to 25 students and staff at a time.
Under the plan, restaurants, bars, beverage rooms, micro-brewers will be allowed once again to offer indoor service, at 50 per cent capacity. Bars, beverage rooms, micro-brewers will also be able to open patio service at 50 per cent capacity.
Gyms, swimming pools, fitness clubs, and spas will also be able to reopen as Phase 2 gets underway.
HealthCovid19Manitoba Healthcovid19inmanitoba
