Emergency crews investigate possible ammonia leak at Maple Lodge Farms in Brampton

Emergency crews are investigating a possible ammonia leak at Maple Lodge Farms in Brampton.

Crews were called to the facility, located near Winston Churchill Boulevard and Steeles Avenue West at 8:16 a.m. Sunday.

Peel police said there was a possible ammonia leak and the building was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Police asked everyone within one kilometre of the facility to remain indoors.

Brampton Fire Services tweeted that they were on scene at the facility and worked to identify and isolate the possible leak.

According to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety, ammonia is a colourless gas used to make plastics, as a fertilizer, and as a refrigerant, among other applications.

It can be very toxic if inhaled.

Steeles opening shortly — Brampton Fire & Emergency Services (@BramptonFireES) May 31, 2020

UPDATE:

– We are asking anyone within the area of the plant to please remain inside until further notice.

– Closures in place for a few hours.

– Please avoid area — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 31, 2020

