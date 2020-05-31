New coronavirus outbreak at senior home in London-Middlesex, 1 more death, 5 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Another death related to the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in London-Middlesex on Sunday, along with another outbreak at a seniors’ home.

Five new cases and four recoveries were also reported Sunday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the area to 536, with 380 recoveries — around 71 per cent, and 53 deaths.

When #PhysicalDistancing is a challenge (e.g. public transit, grocery stores, pharmacies), wear a non-medical mask, such as a cloth mask, or face covering. Learn how to properly wear, fit, remove, and clean or discard a non-medical mask or face covering. /1 #LdnOnt #Middlesex https://t.co/ZlAhnEHZv9 — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) May 22, 2020

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says the deceased is a woman in her 70s, and her death is associated with a long-term care home.

All the new cases are from London Ont., according to the MLHU.

Out of the total number of cases, 168 are linked to seniors’ homes, which includes both long-term care and retirement residences.

There have been 101 cases at long-term care homes specifically, where 60 residents and 41 staff have tested positive. There have been 23 deaths.

Statistics on London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres as of May 31. MLHU

There have been 67 cases of COVID-19 at retirement homes, where 44 residents and 23 staff were infected and 10 people passed away.

The most recent outbreak was declared Saturday, May 30 at Chelsey Park Retirement Community. It’s unclear how many residents and/or staff have tested positive.

There are seven other active outbreaks in the region, all at seniors’ homes. This includes the third floor of Chelsey Park, Country Terrace, the Medway area of Henley Place LTC Residence, Kensington Village, Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, Sisters of St. Joseph and Waverley Mansion.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) says 15 patients were being treated in hospital for COVID-19 as of Friday, which is their latest update.

At least 42 staff members have also tested positive. It’s not clear how many cases remain active.

Of the region’s cases, 499 have been reported in London.

Elsewhere, 20 cases have been reported in Strathroy-Caradoc, along with seven in Middlesex Centre, four each in North Middlesex and Thames Centre and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 326 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 27,859.

Nineteen new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,266.

More than 21,800 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 78.3 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nationally, Canada is seeing 90,505 cases of COVID-19, which includes 7,093 deaths and 48,573 recoveries.

Elgin and Oxford

The region is seeing a new case of COVID-19 after three days of no new cases, deaths or recoveries.

Officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported Sunday the total number of cases in the region now stands at 74, with 60 recoveries and four deaths — a tally that has remained unchanged since April 22.

Of the region’s cases, eight are linked to an active outbreak at Secord Trails, a long-term care facility in Ingersoll, Ont.

Eight staff members have tested positive at the home since the outbreak was declared on May 18. Health officials reported zero cases among residents at the facility.

It’s one of three outbreaks that have been declared in the region since late March. The other two have since been resolved. No deaths have been reported as a result of the outbreaks.

A chart from SWPH showing the per cent positivity rate of coronavirus tests in the region, April 3 to May 31, 2020. SWPH

Ten cases remain active in the region, with eight cases in Oxford County, including four in Ingersoll, and two each in Tillsonburg and Woodstock.

In Elgin County, one active case has been reported in St. Thomas.

It’s unclear where the location of the newest case reported on Sunday is.

The health unit said 4,852 tests had been administered in Elgin and Oxford as of Sunday, with 504 awaiting results.

Huron and Perth

Local health officials say the numbers related to COVID-19 did not change Sunday.

There are 52 confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes 45 recoveries and five deaths.

Health unit figures show the newest case was reported in Stratford, Ont., on Friday, where 26 of the region’s cases have been reported as well as four deaths. The other death is from St. Marys.

A chart from HPPH showing cumulative totals of COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries from early March to May 30, 2020. The health unit notes that the graph uses symptom onset date for cumulative confirmed cases. If the person does not have symptoms, the date of the swab test is used. HPPH

As many as 23 of the region’s cases have been linked to the seven outbreaks, which have seen a total of 14 staff and nine resident cases as well as four deaths.

The deaths were associated with a since-resolved outbreak at Greenwood Court that saw six residents and 10 staff infected.

The health unit said 3,354 tests had been administered in Huron and Perth as of Saturday. Of those, 145 were awaiting test results, and 3,157 have tested negative.

Sarnia and Lambton

The death count for COVID-19 remains the same in the region, but the total number of cases rose by one on Sunday, as well as the total number of recoveries, by two.

According to officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH), this brings the total number of cases in the region to 263, with 200 recoveries — about 76 per cent.

The total number of deaths remains unchanged at 22.

A chart from Lambton Public Health showing the number of confirmed cases in the county by reported date, March 24 to May 30, 2020. Lambton Public Health

Two outbreaks remain active in Lambton, Ont., including one at Lambton Meadowview Villa in Petrolia, where one staff member has tested positive, and at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia, where a severe outbreak has seen at least 25 residents infected — one more from the day before — as well as seven deaths and 24 staff test positive.

It’s the worst outbreak reported in the county so far, surpassing the outbreak at Landmark Village that saw 30 residents infected, six deaths and 10 staff test positive. That outbreak was declared over on May 6.

Bluewater Health in Sarnia said Sunday the facility was treating 13 COVID-19 patients on Sunday, and also seeing 20 patients who were suspected to be positive or awaiting tests — three less than the day before.

As of late Saturday, 6,500 test results had been received by county health officials. It’s unclear how many tests remain pending.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca