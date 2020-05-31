Menu

World

NYC left reeling after days of unrest, violence amid George Floyd protests

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2020 10:22 am
Updated May 31, 2020 10:24 am
George Floyd death: New York City mayor says ‘there’s a poison of structural racism’ in U.S. society
WATCH: New York City mayor says ‘there’s a poison of structural racism’ in U.S. society

New York City officials braced for the possibility of more violence after three days of protests, which have left police cars burned out and led to the arrest of hundreds of people, against police brutality following George Floyd’s death.

Largely peaceful protests around the city Saturday gave way to violent demonstrations later in the evening. Demonstrators smashed shop windows, threw objects at officers, torched and battered police vehicles and blocked roads.

READ MORE: ‘We’re sick of it’: Anger over George Floyd’s death shatters dozens of U.S. cities

New York City police said 345 people were arrested, 33 officers were injured and 27 police vehicles were damaged.

“We believe in peaceful protest. We believe in civil disobedience. We believe in people exercising their democratic rights, but not attacking police officers, not attacking communities,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at briefing late Saturday night.

George Floyd death: Video appears to show police officer push protester in New York City
George Floyd death: Video appears to show police officer push protester in New York City

Similar protests flared around the nation in response to Floyd’s death. Floyd, who was Black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.

READ MORE: George Floyd protests: Video shows NYPD vehicles driving into crowd

In New York, crowds flooded the streets of a city still under a lockdown enacted two months ago when it became the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

George Floyd death: Video appears to show NYPD vehicles drive into protesters
George Floyd death: Video appears to show NYPD vehicles drive into protesters

Officers sprayed crowds with chemicals, and video showed two police cruisers lurching into a crowd of demonstrators on a Brooklyn street, knocking several to the ground, after people attacked it with thrown objects, including something on fire.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
