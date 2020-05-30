Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont., police searching for red Honda Civic involved in hit and run

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted May 30, 2020 4:54 pm
They say the vehicle was last seen at 2:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dundas Street and Wavell Street.
They say the vehicle was last seen at 2:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dundas Street and Wavell Street. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 2006 red Honda Civic, plated CLAS796.

Police say the vehicle was involved in a hit and run, and has noticeable damage to the front passenger door.

The front driver’s window is also smashed out and the Honda symbol is missing from the hood, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Explosives found at residence near Colonel Talbot Rd. and Hwy. 401, say London police

They say the vehicle was last seen at 2:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dundas Street and Wavell Street.

A photo of the vehicle was not made available.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 911, or the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondonHit and RunLondon PoliceVehicleLondon ONTHonda CivicPolice searching for vehicleRed Honda Civic
Flyers
More weekly flyers