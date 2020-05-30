London, Ont., police searching for red Honda Civic involved in hit and run

The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 2006 red Honda Civic, plated CLAS796.
Police say the vehicle was involved in a hit and run, and has noticeable damage to the front passenger door.
The front driver’s window is also smashed out and the Honda symbol is missing from the hood, according to police.
They say the vehicle was last seen at 2:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of Dundas Street and Wavell Street.
A photo of the vehicle was not made available.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 911, or the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
