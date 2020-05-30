Newfoundland and Labrador coronavirus case total remains at 261

There are no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Public Health officials say the total number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 261.
Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and 48 per cent are male.
One person is in hospital due to the virus.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: N.L. residents allowed to expand their social ‘bubbles,’ health officer says
They say 255 people have recovered.
There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in the province.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
This report by The Canadian Press was first reported May 30, 2020.View link »
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Comments