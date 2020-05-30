Newfoundland and Labrador coronavirus case total remains at 261

Send this page to someone via email

There are no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Public Health officials say the total number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 261.

Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and 48 per cent are male.

One person is in hospital due to the virus.

They say 255 people have recovered.

There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first reported May 30, 2020.

