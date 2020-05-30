Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador coronavirus case total remains at 261

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2020 2:25 pm
Updated May 30, 2020 2:42 pm
How to maintain your quality of life during a pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: How to maintain your quality of life during a pandemic

There are no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Public Health officials say the total number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 261.

Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and 48 per cent are male.

One person is in hospital due to the virus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: N.L. residents allowed to expand their social ‘bubbles,’ health officer says

They say 255 people have recovered.

There have been three deaths from COVID-19 in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This report by The Canadian Press was first reported May 30, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesNewfoundlandNewfoundland and Labrador
Flyers
More weekly flyers