Crime

Watchdog investigating after Richmond shoplifting suspect dies during arrest

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 9:58 pm
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a man died during an arrest in Richmond on Thursday night.
B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a shoplifting suspect died during an arrest by Richmond RCMP.

According to police, officers were called to Steveston Highway and No. 5 Road around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, where a security guard was engaged in a struggle with the man.

READ MORE: Charges to be considered against 5 RCMP officers in Prince George, B.C., man’s death

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says police put the man in handcuffs when they arrived, before determining he was in medical distress.

Police performed CPR at the scene and called paramedics who worked on the man for about 45 minutes before taking him to hospital, said the IIO.

READ MORE: Police shot Surrey hostage by accident during standoff: IIO

The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

The IIO is now tasked with determining whether any officer’s actions or inaction contributed to the man’s death.

The IIO is asking any witnesses to the incident or anyone with video to contact investigators at 1-855-446-8477.

