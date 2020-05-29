Watchdog investigating after Richmond shoplifting suspect dies during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a shoplifting suspect died during an arrest by Richmond RCMP.

According to police, officers were called to Steveston Highway and No. 5 Road around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, where a security guard was engaged in a struggle with the man.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says police put the man in handcuffs when they arrived, before determining he was in medical distress.

Police performed CPR at the scene and called paramedics who worked on the man for about 45 minutes before taking him to hospital, said the IIO.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at hospital.

The IIO is now tasked with determining whether any officer’s actions or inaction contributed to the man’s death.

The IIO is asking any witnesses to the incident or anyone with video to contact investigators at 1-855-446-8477.

1:56 Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers Court sides with IIO in case against VPD officers