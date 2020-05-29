Nova Scotia adding new long-term beds due to coronavirus impact on admissions

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, the government of Nova Scotia announced that it’s adding 23 new long-term care beds in Bedford to help meet the need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Health and Wellness Randy Delorey said long-term care facilities have worked hard at managing COVID-19, but the pandemic has increased the need for nursing home beds.

As a result, the province announced that it’s entering into a two-year agreement with renewal option with Shannex RLC Ltd. to convert a floor at the Caritas Residence, a private assisted-living home in Bedford, into nursing home beds.

“The beds are necessary because some long-term care facilities have slowed or stopped admissions due to COVID-19,” the province stated in a press release.

Residents will be able to move into the facility in early June, but the province said they will have to be tested for COVID-19 before being admitted to the facility.