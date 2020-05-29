Menu

Crime

Little Britain man charged with flight from police in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 9:46 am
City of Kawartha Lakes police have charged a man after he allegedly fled from officers during a traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont.
A City of Kawartha Lakes man has been charged with flight from police during a traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a constable attempted to stop a vehicle over alleged speeding on Angeline Street South in Lindsay. Police allege the vehicle initially stopped at the side of the road but then sped away as the officer walked towards it.

READ MORE: Hwy. 115 traffic stop near Peterborough leads to foot chase of suspect — OPP

The suspect vehicle was located two hours later in a driveway on Andrew Drive. A police investigation led to officers identifying the suspect, who was arrested early Thursday.

Anthony Rory Ormesher, 27, of Little Britain in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with flight from police, failure to comply with a recognizance and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody to attend a bail hearing in court in Lindsay later Thursday, police said Friday.

