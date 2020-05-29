Little Britain man charged with flight from police in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes man has been charged with flight from police during a traffic stop in Lindsay, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to the municipal City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a constable attempted to stop a vehicle over alleged speeding on Angeline Street South in Lindsay. Police allege the vehicle initially stopped at the side of the road but then sped away as the officer walked towards it.

The suspect vehicle was located two hours later in a driveway on Andrew Drive. A police investigation led to officers identifying the suspect, who was arrested early Thursday.

Anthony Rory Ormesher, 27, of Little Britain in the City of Kawartha Lakes, was charged with flight from police, failure to comply with a recognizance and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody to attend a bail hearing in court in Lindsay later Thursday, police said Friday.

2:18 Roadway fatalities caused by speeding trending upwards: OPP Roadway fatalities caused by speeding trending upwards: OPP