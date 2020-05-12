Hwy. 115 traffic stop near Peterborough leads to foot chase of suspect: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Clarington, Ont., man faces several driving charges and allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop on Hwy. 115 near Peterborough on Monday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, a passenger in a vehicle stopped on the highway for a traffic offence was identified as a suspect who allegedly fled from police on May 3.

On that day, police say officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding four vehicles speeding on Hwy. 28 south of Apsley. Police say the vehicles were later located in the Burleigh Falls area and one of the vehicles fled from police but the driver was identified.

OPP say during Monday’s traffic stop, the passenger while being placed under arrest allegedly fled on foot. The OPP’s canine unit assisted in locating the suspect.

Devante Donaldson, 24, of Clarington, was arrested and charged with:

Flight from a peace officer

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

Driving while under suspension

Use of a licence plate not in accordance with Highway Traffic Act

Escaping lawful custody

Assaulting a peace officer

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, OPP said.

