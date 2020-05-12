Menu

Crime

Hwy. 115 traffic stop near Peterborough leads to foot chase of suspect: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 12, 2020 12:31 pm
Updated May 12, 2020 12:38 pm
Peterborough County OPP arrested a man who allegedly fled on foot while being placed under arrest on Monday.
Peterborough County OPP arrested a man who allegedly fled on foot while being placed under arrest on Monday. Don Mitchell/Global News

A Clarington, Ont., man faces several driving charges and allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop on Hwy. 115 near Peterborough on Monday.

According to Peterborough County OPP, a passenger in a vehicle stopped on the highway for a traffic offence was identified as a suspect who allegedly fled from police on May 3.

READ MORE: Suspended novice driver arrested after allegedly fleeing from Peterborough County OPP

On that day, police say officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding four vehicles speeding on Hwy. 28 south of Apsley. Police say the vehicles were later located in the Burleigh Falls area and one of the vehicles fled from police but the driver was identified.

OPP say during Monday’s traffic stop, the passenger while being placed under arrest allegedly fled on foot. The OPP’s canine unit assisted in locating the suspect.

Devante Donaldson, 24, of Clarington, was arrested and charged with:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Use of a licence plate not in accordance with Highway Traffic Act
  • Escaping lawful custody
  • Assaulting a peace officer

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, OPP said.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
