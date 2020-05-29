Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist charged with fleeing from OPP in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 9:32 am
OPP allege a motorcyclist fled the scene of an attempted traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont.
A Selwyn Township man is facing multiple charges, including fleeing from police, during an attempted traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday evening.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle on Water Street. OPP allege the motorcyclist fled the scene.

READ MORE: Peterborough reservist dies following motorcycle crash in North Kawartha Township — OPP

Officers were able to identify a suspect and located him at his residence.

Jason Collins, 41, of Selwyn Township was arrested and charged with:

  • Flight from a peace officer
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Using a plate not authorized for a vehicle
  • Making a false statement
  • Failure to stop at a red light

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 4.

