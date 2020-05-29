Motorcyclist charged with fleeing from OPP in Peterborough

A Selwyn Township man is facing multiple charges, including fleeing from police, during an attempted traffic stop in Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday evening.
According to Peterborough County OPP, officers attempted to stop a motorcycle on Water Street. OPP allege the motorcyclist fled the scene.
Officers were able to identify a suspect and located him at his residence.
Jason Collins, 41, of Selwyn Township was arrested and charged with:
- Flight from a peace officer
- Driving while under suspension
- Using a plate not authorized for a vehicle
- Making a false statement
- Failure to stop at a red light
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 4.
