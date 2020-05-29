19-year-old charged after officers seize drugs during traffic stop: Haldimand County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A young man from Cayuga, Ont., is facing a long list of charges after Haldimand County OPP stopped a vehicle in the town last weekend.

Police say the 19-year-old fled the vehicle after it was pulled over on Munsee Street early Sunday morning, but he was quickly arrested.

Officers say they also seized some illicit drugs.

According to police, the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Nicholas Dresser was charged with impaired driving, among other offences, and will appear in court at a later date to answer to nearly a dozen charges.

OPP say they are still trying to identify a passenger in the vehicle who fled the scene.

1:28 OPP forensic van rolls following collision east of Peterborough OPP forensic van rolls following collision east of Peterborough

Story continues below advertisement