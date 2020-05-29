Menu

Crime

19-year-old charged after officers seize drugs during traffic stop: Haldimand County OPP

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 29, 2020 8:22 am
opp
Haldimand County OPP have charged a 19-year-old man following a traffic stop in Cayuga, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

A young man from Cayuga, Ont., is facing a long list of charges after Haldimand County OPP stopped a vehicle in the town last weekend.

Police say the 19-year-old fled the vehicle after it was pulled over on Munsee Street early Sunday morning, but he was quickly arrested.

Officers say they also seized some illicit drugs.

READ MORE: Stolen vehicle from Hamilton found abandoned after crash in Cayuga — OPP

According to police, the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Nicholas Dresser was charged with impaired driving, among other offences, and will appear in court at a later date to answer to nearly a dozen charges.

OPP say they are still trying to identify a passenger in the vehicle who fled the scene.

