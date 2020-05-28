Spring seeding in Saskatchewan 80% complete: Saskatchewan Agriculture

Send this page to someone via email

Spring seeding in Saskatchewan is nearing completion.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said favourable weather from May 19 to 25 allowed farmers to make substantial seeding progress.

The Thursday crop report said 80 per cent of the 2020 crop is in the ground. The five-year average for this time of year is 78 per cent.

While crops have started to emerge in many areas of the province, Sask. Ag said cool overnight temperatures have slowed growth in some areas.

However, it added most crops are developing normally for this time of year.

One exception is some oilseeds, where emergence is delayed due to windy conditions that have reduced topsoil moisture, officials said.

Currently, cropland topsoil moisture across the province is rated three per cent surplus, 78 per cent adequate, 17 per cent short and two per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated three per cent surplus, 71 per cent adequate, 23 per cent short and three per cent very short.

Pasture conditions are rated five per cent excellent, 52 per cent good, 33 per cent fair, nine per cent poor and one per cent very poor.

The majority of crop damage during the reporting period was caused by strong winds, light frosts, limited moisture and flea beetles, Sask. Ag officials said.