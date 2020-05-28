Burn ban once again in effect across Nova Scotia Thursday evening into Friday

Send this page to someone via email

A ban on burning is once again in effect across Nova Scotia as fire risk continues to be high due to dry conditions.

The Department of Lands and Forestry says the ban includes brush and backyard fires.

Use of fire pits which are no wider than 0.5 m in diameter, and backyard appliances like chimineas, are permitted for households but must follow the posted burning restrictions.

Municipal bylaws must also be followed.

The ban has been in effect since a wildfire forced over 1,000 people to evacuate their homes over the weekend in Porters Lake, N.S.

Wildfires have since hit the areas of Havre Boucher in Antigonish County, Springfield in Kings County and Argyle in Yarmouth County.

Burn ban restrictions are in effect until 8 a.m. Friday.

During the wildfire risk season, which runs from March 15 to October 15, all campfires must adhere to daily Nova Scotia burning restrictions.