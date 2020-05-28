Halifax to implement ‘slow streets’ in mobility response plan

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax is set to continue with its mobility response plan by implementing what it describes as “slow streets” throughout the municipality.

The Halifax Mobility Response Plan was announced earlier this week as part of the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM)’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The municipality’s first phase of its plan was to temporarily expand sidewalks on both sides of Spring Garden Road between South Park Street and Queen Street by removing parking and loading spaces.

The HRM also widened the sidewalk on the north side of Quinpool Road between Quingate Place and Monastery Lane.

Now, further changes are coming as soon as this Friday.

Slow streets will only be open to local traffic, which is limited to those who live, are visiting, or are accessing a business on these streets.

The goal is to reduce vehicle volume and create a safe space for residents to walk, roll and cycle while adhering to physical distancing guidelines.

The slow streets initiative will be completed over the next few days and will remain in place until further notice.

In Halifax the slow streets will include:

Leaman, Drummond, and Isleville streets between Leeds and Almon streets

Connolly Street between Windsor Street and Chebucto Road

Elm Street between Chebucto and Quinpool roads

Beech Street between Quinpool and Jubilee roads

Peter Lowe Avenue between William Hunt and George Dauphinee avenues

Liverpool Street between Connaught Avenue and Windsor Street

Oak and Allan streets between Connaught Avenue and Windsor Street

Welsford Street between Windsor and Robie streets

Vernon Street between Pepperell and Watt streets

LeMarchant Street between Watt Street and University Avenue

Norwood Street between Connaught Avenue and Preston Street

Shirley Street between Preston and Robie streets

Dartmouth street closures will include:

Chappell Street between Pinehill Drive and Wyse Road

Slayter Street between Albro Lake Road and School Street

Dahlia Street between Victoria Road and Crichton Avenue

The HRM says other areas are being considered and will be shared with the municipality when they are confirmed.

If you’re interested in providing feedback or suggestions on the Halifax Mobility Response Plan, visit the Shape Your City Halifax website.