Winnipeg Blue Bombers add pair to roster as team prepares to re-open club facilities

The Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed two more players on Thursday as they prepare to re-open the doors to players at IG Field.

The Bombers announced they’ve signed American receiver Montay Crockett and American defensive back Doran Grant.

Grant, 27, was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round, 121st overall, in the 2015 NFL Draft. He made three regular-season appearances with the Steelers as a rookie, but was released the following season.

Grant also spent time with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears, but did not see any action.

He was most recently with the XFL’s DC Defenders before the league folded earlier this year. He also played in another spring league after suiting up for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Prior to turning pro, Grant played four seasons for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He started his final two seasons where he had nine interceptions, including five during his senior season.

Crockett, 26, signed with the NFL’s Green Bay Packers in May 2017 as an undrafted free agent, but was released following training camp. He also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Redskins.

Crockett played collegiate football for the Georgia Southern Eagles. He made 18 starts and appeared in 47 games for the Eagles where he recorded 32 receptions for 535 yards and three touchdowns.

The CFL season is currently postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the league hopes to resume operations in September.

The Bombers will open their facility to players on Friday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Each player will have a health screening prior to entering the building, and must schedule their workouts in advance. Only one player will be permitted to work out with the club’s training staff, with only two players permitted in the building at any one time.

Eight players on the roster currently reside in Winnipeg. Andrew Harris, Nic Demski, Geoff Gray, Thomas Miles, Brady Oliveira, Adam Bighill, Chad Rempel, and John Rush will all be looking to take advantage of the re-opening.

