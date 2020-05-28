Menu

Crime

Complaint about jet ski operator leads to impaired driving charge in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 2:43 pm
Updated May 28, 2020 2:49 pm
A Lindsay man faces an impaired driving charge following an incident involving a jet ski on Wednesday night.
A Lindsay man has been charged with impaired driving following an incident involving a jet ski in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday night.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a jet ski being driven in a dangerous manner on Sturgeon Lake in the Thurstonia area, about 20 kilometres north of Lindsay.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP marine unit charges boater with impaired driving

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle but through investigation did determine a potential destination for the operator.

They attended the boat launch on St. Paul Street in Lindsay and noticed the suspect jet ski on a trailer of a vehicle leaving the boat launch area.

The vehicle was stopped and the ensuing investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver for impaired driving, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Joshua Pidgeon, 30, of Lindsay was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 6,.

