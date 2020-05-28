Complaint about jet ski operator leads to impaired driving charge in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay man has been charged with impaired driving following an incident involving a jet ski in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Wednesday night.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a jet ski being driven in a dangerous manner on Sturgeon Lake in the Thurstonia area, about 20 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Officers were unable to locate the vehicle but through investigation did determine a potential destination for the operator.

They attended the boat launch on St. Paul Street in Lindsay and noticed the suspect jet ski on a trailer of a vehicle leaving the boat launch area.

The vehicle was stopped and the ensuing investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver for impaired driving, OPP said.

Thanks to concerned citizens #CKLOPP located the operator of a personal water craft at a boat launch. The driver was arrested for impaired operation. #SafeBoating ^cl pic.twitter.com/070u86D2YB — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) May 28, 2020

Joshua Pidgeon, 30, of Lindsay was charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 6,.

